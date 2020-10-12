SD sees 38% positivity rate in daily virus tests

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday reported a nearly 38% positivity rate on COVID-19 tests in the last day, with 617 new cases.
The update lifted the number of positive tests to 28,564. Of those, 5,865 are considered active cases, an increase of 332 from Saturday’s report.
No new deaths were reported Sunday.
On Saturday the state reported 732 new cases along with nine new deaths.
Hospitalizations dropped by one Sunday, to 266. COVID-19 patients occupy 11% of the state’s hospital beds, with an overall total availability rate of 42%, according to state Health Department figures. Among staffed ICU beds, 21% are currently being used by COVID-19 patients and 28% of ICU beds remain available.
There were about 772 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country for new cases per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project. North Dakota ranks first at about 822 new cases per 100,000 people.
In Meade County, 18 new cases were reported Sunday for a total of 709.
In Lawrence County, 11 new cases were reported Sunday for a total of 561.
In Butte County, six new cases were reported Sunday for a total of 167.
Black Hills State University reported 14 students and two staff members with active infections Monday morning. There are 61 students and staff in quarantine or isolation.
Monument Health said that there are 49 patients hospitalized in its system with COVID-19.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
