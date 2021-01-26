SD reports lowest daily COVID-19 total since July

Peyton Millis (Spearfish boys’ basketball): Millis scored 13 points in a 69-41 win over Sturgis Brown and had six assists with no turnovers. In a 77-62 win over Hill City, Millis scored 27 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and had 2 assists.

Lexi Long (Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball): Long scored 10 points and grabbed 8 rebounds in a 38-29 win over Yankton.

Josh Hoffman (Spearfish wrestling): Hoffman went 4-0 at the East West Duals in Pierre. He defeated 2 top 10 ranked wrestlers along the way, defeating Pierre's Noah Williams 8-2, and pinning Harrisburg's Carter Ractliffe.

Stella Marcus (Spearfish girls’ basketball): In a 38-29 win at Sturgis Brown, Marcus scored 29 points, grabbed 7 rebounds, and came up with 9 steals. In a 48-43 win at Hill City, Marcus scored 18 points, pulled down 6 rebounds, and came up with 6 steals.

