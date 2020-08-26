SD reports dip in COVID-19 cases, testing slows

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases reported in South Dakota on Tuesday dipped to 80 after a surge over the weekend.
But the Department of Health reported test results for only 216 people, and 37% of the test results were positive. That’s a sign that there may be more infections than test results are showing. It’s also one of the lowest numbers for daily tests reported in the last several months.
Meade County reported six new cases for a total of 176 cases. Lawrence County saw five more cases and now is at 125 total cases. Both have a substantial rate of community spread.
Butte County has two new cases and a total of 31. There is a moderate rate of community spread in Butte County.
The number of active infections decreased statewide, but it is still at one of its highest points since the Department of Health started posting the number. There are currently 1,530 people with active infections.
A total of 11,505 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide. About 85% of those people have fully recovered, while 161 have died. There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday.
