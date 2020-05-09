SD reports almost 250 new COVID-19 cases

SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Department of Health reported 239 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday as well as three more deaths.
The state ran 1,654 tests yesterday. There are now 1,234 active cases as well as 2,125 fully recovered patients.
Of the 253 patients ever hospitalized, 79 remain under care.
There have been a total of 3,393 cases.
