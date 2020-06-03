SD reports 95 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota on Wednesday reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, according to the Department of Health.
The new cases bring the state's tally to 5,162 cases, but about 80% of those have fully recovered. 62 people have died in the state from COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has remained mostly constant around 59 per day.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
