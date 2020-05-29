SD reports 5 COVID-19 deaths, 77 cases

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota has reported five new deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, along with 77 new cases, according to the Department of Health.
Two new cases were reported in Lawrence County and three more in Meade County.
This means that 11 Lawrence County residents have contracted the disease and nine have fully recovered. In Meade County, 13 residents have contracted COVID-19 and six have recovered.
State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton said the new cases can not be directly attributed to the increased activity of tourists in the Northern Black Hills, but rather than more people are out and actively moving throughout the Black Hills. He recommended that people continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and to wash you hands frequently.
In Pennington County, 15 new cases were reported. So far, 201 Pennington County have tested positive, and 45 have fully recovered.
So far, 59 people have died from COVID-19 statewide during the pandemic. All but one of the deaths reported Friday were in Minnehaha County, which is the state's most populated area and has seen the bulk of infections. The other death came from Beadle County, where a spike in infections occurred recently. The deaths came from people in their 40s, 70s and over 80.
The state has tallied 4,866 total cases of the virus, but health officials have warned that the number of infections is likely higher because many people may not display symptoms or have not sought testing for mild symptoms.
State Epidemiologist Josh Clayton said they were waiting for results from mass antibody tests to estimate how many people have been infected but not displayed symptoms.
Almost 80% of South Dakotans who have confirmed cases have recovered. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
