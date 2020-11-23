SD reports 42 deaths due to COVID-19 Sunday

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday confirmed 42 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last day, lifting the state’s death toll to 819 since the start of the pandemic.
There have been 404 virus fatalities in the state in the month of November.
South Dakota ranks No. 2 behind North Dakota for the number of virus cases per capita in the last two weeks, according to statistics compiled Saturday by The COVID Tracking Project. One in every 110 people in South Dakota tested positive in the past week.
The state processed 851 positive tests since Saturday, lifting the total case count to 73.065. Hospitalizations fell by three in the last day, to 577.
In Lawrence County, 23 new cases were reported over the weekend as well as three deaths from the virus.
In Meade County, 29 new cases were reported over the weekend as well as one death from the virus.
In Butte County, 8 new cases were reported over the weekend as well as one death from the virus.
Monument Health noted that 100 people in its network were hospitalized with COVID-19. The state Department of Health reported that 22% of beds in the Black Hills region were available.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
