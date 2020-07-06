SD reports 35 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota tallied 35 new confirmed infections of COVID-19 on Sunday, but no new deaths.
While the number of new cases reported daily has remained mostly constant over the last two weeks, the number of active cases reached above 900 for the first time since June 16.
So far, 97 people have died from COVID-19, according to the South Dakota Department of Health. A total of 7,063 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19, but nearly 86% of them have recovered. There are currently 59 people in the hospital with the virus.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
