SD reports 259 new COVID-19 cases, one death

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota recorded 259 new cases of the coronavirus along with one death on Friday as the state has seen a surge in infections over the last few weeks.
The number of new infections per capita has been the nation’s third-highest over the last two weeks. There were 413 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota.
The number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 also grew to 89, up by 13 since Thursday. South Dakota health officials have said they are watching that number closely. COVID-19 patients are currently occupying 4% of the state’s hospital beds, and over 40% of hospital beds across the state are currently open.
Since the pandemic began, South Dakota has seen 14,596 people test positive for the coronavirus. About 78% of those people have fully recovered, while 3,032 have active infections and 170 have died.
The latest person to die from COVID-19 was a man from Minnehaha County who was over the age of 79.
In Lawrence County, 12 new cases were reported Friday, for a total of 252.
In Meade County, eight new cases were reported Friday, for a total of 332.
