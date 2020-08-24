SD reports 141 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota health officials are reporting 141 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state and one new death Sunday.
The state has now had a total of 11,276 cases of COVID-19 as of Sunday. There were a record 1,551 cases still active.
The South Dakota Department of Health reports 9,564 recoveries from the disease, and a total of 62 people are currently hospitalized.
With the new death reported Sunday, South Dakota’s death toll from the disease has risen to 161.
On Saturday, the state hit a record number of cases reported — 251.
Lawrence County now has 112 cases, Meade County has 164 cases. Both reported 12 new cases on Sunday. Butte County has 27 total cases, with one new case reported Sunday. Each county has reported one death.
This morning, the Pioneer was notified by a public relations firm representing Loaf ‘N Jug, that the Spearfish store closed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday after a “team member” tested positive for COVID-19. “The store will re-open in the next few days,” following cleaning and sanitation, according to a prepared statement.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
