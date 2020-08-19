SD reports 123 new COVID-19 cases, one death

PIERRE (AP) — South Dakota recorded 123 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Wednesday.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 20, an increase of 24%. But the number of people hospitalized from the coronavirus decreased, with 55 COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital statewide.
Meade County is reporting eight new cases. In all, there have been 120 cases in the county and one death. Of those total cases, 89 have recovered.
In Lawrence County, five new cases were reported. That brings the total to 82, of which 59 have fully recovered. One person has died.
One new case was reported in Butte County. There have been 21 total cases there, of which, 15 have recovered.
The most recently reported death was a man in his 70s from Minnehaha County, according to Department of Health data.
While people in their 20s have accounted for the most cases statewide, there have been two deaths in that age group. People 80 and over have accounted for the fewest cases but the most deaths of any age group.
Over the course of the pandemic, 10,566 people have tested positive for COVID-19. About 87% of them have recovered, while 155 have died and 1,222 currently have infections.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.