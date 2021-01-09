SD reports 12 virus deaths, vaccination progress

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota reported 12 deaths among people with COVID-19 on Friday, but the state continued to see declining hospitalizations from the virus and progress in administering vaccinations.
Lawrence County reported one death Friday bringing the county’s total to 29.
The number of hospitalizations declined to 247, the lowest level in recent months. Health officials also reported 448 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus. Over the last two weeks, the average number of daily cases has declined by 11%, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.
The Department of Health has also recorded one of the nation’s highest percentages of people vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, a total of 33,644 people had received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, representing nearly 4% of the population.
However, the state has also experienced the nation’s seventh-highest rate of deaths per capita, according to Johns Hopkins. A total of 1,556 people have died after contracting COVID-19.
