SD report 1 new death from COVID, 156 new cases

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — The South Dakota Department of Health reports one new death from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 153 since the coronavirus pandemic began.
The Argus Leader reports the death reported Sunday was a woman in her 80s.
Health officials also reported 156 newly confirmed cases in South Dakota, bringing the state’s total to 10,274. Currently there are 1,182 active cases and 66 patients hospitalized as of Sunday.
The test positivity rate for Sunday was 11.8%.
