SD Rep. Glanzer dies from COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS — A South Dakota legislator has become the fourth known fatality of COVID-19 in the state.
Rep. Bob Glanzer died Friday in Sioux Falls, according to his son Thomas Glanzer via Facebook.
Glanzer, 74, had been airlifted to Sioux Falls from Huron March 24. The Republican lawmaker told the Argus Leader on March 23 that he had a fever that was worsening and that he received a positive test result the day prior. He said he’d been self-isolating for about a week and didn’t think he’d had contact with others who had tested positive in Beadle County.
The state has not updated its COVID-19 report yet today. It is typically updated around noon. Glanzer's death, as well as that of another elderly patient who died at the Prince of Peace Retirement Community in Sioux Falls. Avera operates the facility and said two other patients also tested positive for the virus.
