SD records 50 new COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota on Tuesday recorded 50 more people with COVID-19 amid an uptick in the rolling average number of daily new cases in the last two weeks.
The Department of Health reported no new deaths from COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations has held mostly constant over the last several days. But over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 20, an increase of 28%.
Over the course of the pandemic, 9,713 people have tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 88% of those people have recovered. But 146 have died, and 1,060 people have active infections.
