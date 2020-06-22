SD officials report 72 virus cases, no new deaths

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday reported 72 new cases of the coronavirus, boosting the total number of positive tests to nearly 6,300.
The update showed that the number of active cases rose from 809 to 827. However, the number of hospitalizations fell by two, to 89, and the number of deaths remained unchanged at 81. Nearly 5,400 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Minnehaha County, which includes Sioux Falls, has reported 3,523 cases, followed by Beadle County at 494, Pennington County at 457, Brown County at 324 and Lincoln County at 323.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
