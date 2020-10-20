SD house speaker recovering from COVID-19

Josie Tobin (Spearfish X-C): Tobin placed 4th at Thursday’s Best of the West meet in Rapid City, with a personal best time of 20:10, and helped pace the girls’ team to a second place finish.

Aiken Crowley (Belle Fourche football): Crowley had 13 tackles and 3 tackles for a loss in a 35-6 loss to Belle Fourche.

Kaylee Whatley (Sturis Brown volleyball): In two matches last week for the Lady Scoopers, Whatley, a junior outside hitter, had four service aces and 25 kills with a hitting percentage of +.275.

Zach Tonsager (Belle Fourche X-C): Tonsager won the Region 5A junior varsity race at Tomahawk Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 15. This victory and his hard work all season has earned him a place as the alternate going to state with the Broncs boys cross country team.

