SD has 5th straight day of 1,000-plus virus cases

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday reported a fifth straight day of more than 1,000 cases of the coronavirus, lifting the total number of positive tests to more than 45,000.
The update showed 1,332 new infections of the 2,638 people tested. Twelve deaths were reported in the last day, increasing the total fatalities due to complications from COVID-19 to 437. There are 421 people hospitalized, including 79 in intensive care units.
The state has confirmed 45,437 cases since the start of the pandemic.
On Saturday, the state reported 1,433 new cases and 10 more deaths.
In Lawrence County, 79 new cases were reported this weekend.
In Meade County 55 new cases were reported, and in Butte County, 24 new cases were reported.
Black Hills State University reported that there are 74 students and six staff members with active infections and that 224 students and staff are in quarantine or in isolation.
Monument Health reported 82 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
The department of health reported that there are 27% of hospital beds available in the Black Hills region which covers most of Western South Dakota.
Health officials said there were 21,827 new infections in October, following 8,880 in September. The number of people being treated in medical facilities across the state doubled in October.
There were about 1,517 new cases per 100,000 people in South Dakota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country behind North Dakota for new cases per capita, according to researchers from Johns Hopkins University.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
