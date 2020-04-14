SD ‘going on the offensive’ in fight against COVID-19

PIERRE — South Dakota is taking the fight to the COVID-19 virus.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Monday that the state would become the first in the country to conduct a statewide clinical trial to find a treatment, not a vaccine, for COVID-19.
In a joint announcement with Sanford Health staff, the trial would be a two-part trial — first, COVID-19 positive patients can opt into the trial in two ways.
If they are in-patients, they can receive both hydroxychloroquine as well as azithromycin.
Outpatients can receive only the hydroxychloroquine.
Secondly, healthcare workers as well as those who are high-risk individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have not tested positive, may opt into a clinical trial. A random selection will give patients either a placebo or the actual drug – hydroxychloroquine.
Hydroxychloroquine, according to the National Institute for Health, is a decades-old medicine used to treat malaria and rheumatoid conditions such as arthritis. In various studies, the drug has demonstrated antiviral activity, an ability to modify the activity of the immune system, and has an established safety profile at appropriate doses, leading to the hypothesis that it may also be useful in the treatment of COVID-19.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hydroxychloroquine is a relatively well-tolerated medicine. The most common adverse reactions reported are stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, and headache. Taking the medicine with food can often lessen these side effects. Hydroxychloroquine may also cause itching in some people.
According to the National Capital Poison Center hydroxychloroquine can have major interactions with other medicines that can put a person at an even greater risk of an abnormal heart rhythm. This includes azithromycin, the antibiotic used in the trials.
However, the Food and Drug Administration has approved use of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for COVID-19.
“Hydroxychloroquine has showed promise in a lab setting against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 and preliminary reports suggest potential efficacy in small studies with patients. However, we really need clinical trial data to determine whether hydroxychloroquine is effective and safe in treating COVID-19,” according to the National Institute for Health.
The state has enough of the drug to treat 100,000 people without taking away the medicine from those already prescribed to for other ailments.
Hydroxychloroquine is the drug championed by President Donald Trump. There is anecdotal evidence that the drug does work, but top U.S. infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, cited concerns about recommending the drug based only on unscientific anecdotal evidence.
Noem said patients in South Dakota are already receiving the medication that is taken for four or five days, similarly to a Z-Pack, and stays in your body up to 50 days.
Noem has been in contact with the White House’s COVID-19 team to obtain the medicine.
“Our goal is to meaningfully advance the science around COVID-19 so physicians can be better prepared to respond to and treat this novel virus in the future, especially for our populations most at-risk,” said Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “Taking care of patients with an illness for which there are no treatments is very difficult for a physician and concerning for patients and families. By doing clinical trials during this pandemic, we are trying to find treatments, and thereby hope.”
The trials are being used by Sanford, Avera, and Monument Health, the three major health organizations in the state. The Veterans Administration and Indian Health Services have been in contact with the state regarding the trials.
“It’s unprecedented times we face, and it calls for unprecedented measures,” Suttle said.
“This is a new disease that our physicians have no treatment options for,” she added. “It takes research. It takes a lot of information and data to tell what is a successful treatment.”
Suttle said there is evidence that the drug prevents the virus from entering the cell and then spreading. Evidence also points to the drug preventing an inflammatory response.
“This virus will be with us for a while. If we can learn today what works and what doesn’t, we will have a treatment in the future,” Suttle said.
