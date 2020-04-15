SD election officials urging absentee voting for primary

NORTHERN HILLS –– In an effort to ensure that all South Dakota voters have access to exercise their right to vote, the South Dakota Secretary of State and all election officials in the state are mailing out applications for absentee ballots for the upcoming June 2 primary election.
The project is in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Absentee ballot applications will be mailed in the coming week, from April 17-24, to each registered voter at the mailing address listed on their voter registration form.
Voters are encouraged to complete their application as soon as possible to allow for delivery and processing times. Once an application is verified by the county auditor, a ballot will be mailed to the voter.
The form can also be found and printed at:
tinyurl.com/syc2fy3. The application itself is simple and self-explanatory.
State law requires completed absentee ballot applications to be notarized or include a photocopy of an acceptable photo identification card. Acceptable photo identification cards include a South Dakota driver’s license or non-driver ID card, tribal photo ID, passport, or other picture ID issued by the United States government, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or postsecondary education institution.
Voters lacking access to a copy machine or notary public may take a photo of their ID using their phone or camera and email it to their county auditor. You can contact your county auditor for more information regarding this option. Here are the phone numbers of area county auditors: Meade County — 347-2360; Butte County — 892-4485; and Lawrence County — 578-1941.
You can search for notary publics in your area on the SD Secretary of State’s website at https://sosenterprise.sd.gov/BusinessServices/Notary/NotarySearch.aspx.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder urged voters to ensure they are registered to vote by checking on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website: https://sos.sd.gov/Elections/VIPLogin.aspx.
Here is the county’s link to current election voter information: https://sd-lawrencecounty.civicplus.com/202/Current-Election.
Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said Meade County will be sending out 17,000 plus letters to registered voters encouraging people to use the option to vote absentee by mail for the primary election.
Schieffer said this effort is in support of the health and safety of voters, poll workers, and other election staff.
All absentee voting in the State of South Dakota starts, Friday. The deadline for absentee requests is June 1. All absentee ballots must be returned to the auditor’s office before 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Any absentee ballots that come after the deadline will not be counted, according to law.
In-person polling places will be open in Meade County June 2, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Schieffer said that for those who choose not to vote absentee, she strongly encourages social distancing at polling places and that all precautions for health and safety, along with the poll workers, are adhered to.
Butte County Auditor Elaine Jensen expressed the same sentiments, encouraging residents to exercise their right to vote while simultaneously protecting public health efforts by voting absentee by mail.
Jensen’s stated that when we receive the application, the ballot and instructions will be sent to you by mail. After a resident filled out their ballot, Jensen said they could be mailed to the auditor’s office at 117 Fifth Ave., Belle Fourche, SD, 57717. The ballots will be placed in a locked box where it will be kept safe and secure until the polls close at 7 p.m. on June 2. At that time, all voted ballots will then be tabulated by the Butte County Auditor.
Due to the county’s closure of the administration building, which houses the county auditor’s office, due to COVID-19, there will be a mobile voting facility available located at the east side of the building, located at the above address. The mobile voting unit will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Express Vote touchscreen machine will be available to accommodate Butte County voters with disabilities. The mobile voting facility will comply with the Help America Vote Act for the early in-person absentee voting option.
Jensen asked that if residents must use this option, best practices and guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be used to screen voters. Best practices will also be utilized by the county to reduce the opportunity for disease transmission in the election area and all election supplies.
Butte County polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 2. If you choose not to vote absentee, the county strongly encouraged social distancing at the polling places and that all precautions for health and safety, along with the poll workers, are adhered to.
“Let’s all work together this Primary Election to make it a safe one,” Jensen said.
Voters can track the process of their absentee ballot on the South Dakota Secretary of State’s web page: https://vip.sdsos.gov/VIPLogin.aspx.
For information about the upcoming June 2 primary election or absentee voting, reach out to your county auditor’s office listed below.
Lawrence County
Auditor Brenda McGruder 578-1941
90 Sherman St, Deadwood, SD 57732
https://sd-lawrencecounty.civicplus.com/202/Current-Election
Butte County
Auditor Elaine Jensen 892-4485
117 5th Avenue, Belle Fourche, SD 57717
https://www.buttesd.org/elections
Meade County
Auditor Lisa Schieffer 347-2360
1300 Sherman St, Sturgis, SD 57785
https://www.meadecounty.org/auditor-forms
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.