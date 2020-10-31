Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Windy. A few showers this morning with partly cloudy skies during the afternoon hours. High 46F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.