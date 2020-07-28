SD Dept. of Health warns of COVID scammers

PIERRIE — During the daily South Dakota Department of Health media briefing Monday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon warned residents to be wary of a potential scam involving COVID-19 testing and contract tracing.
“Individuals are calling people, telling them that they’ve come in contact with someone who has tested positive COVID-19 and then asking them for credit card information so that a COVID-19 testing kit cane be sent to them,” Malsam-Rysdon said. “That is obviously a scam that is trying to get money from people.”
She said that no authentic representative of the Department of Health will ask for any payment when alerting an individual of coming into contact with COVID-19.
“When the Department of Health calls you, if you’ve identified as a close contact, we will never ask you for credit card information or for any money to be sent,” she said.
If you or someone you know feel that they have come into contact with a scammer, notify local law enforcement agencies.
