SD COVID cases skyrocket

SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Department of Health reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday.
There were 343 new cases reported.
Additionally, the department amended the total number of cases reported from Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The South Dakota Department of Health has identified a reporting aberration that was isolated to the number of new cases and new tests reported to our website on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The aberration occurred Sunday evening during the automated geocoding process of new test results received into our electronic disease surveillance system and was identified and corrected by Wednesday evening,” according to a prepared statement by the department.
On Tuesday, the number of cases reported statewide was 80. It has been amended now to 134.
On Wednesday, the number of cases reported statewide was 66. It has been amended now to 292.
The 343 cases reported Thursday does not included amended numbers. It is the number of cases reported within the last 24 hours.
In all, there have been 12,194 cases of COVID-19 in the state, of which, 2,000 are active cases. There have been 162 deaths.
“In addition to ensuring we report accurate case numbers, the Department continues to monitor the number of people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 and other key metrics as part of our response,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary of Health. “The recent increase in positive cases is not surprising with more people coming into contact with others across the state but our rate of hospitalizations and serious health impacts remains very low.”
The 14-day trend had been climbing slowly, but the last three days have caused the department’s trend graph to climb much more steeply.
In Meade County, there were 68 new cases reported Thursday. On Wednesday, the total number of cases totaled 176. It is now at 247 which includes new cases and amended cases from Tuesday and Wednesday. Meade County residents make up 7% of the state’s active cases with 133. One resident has died.
In Lawrence County, there were 42 new cases reported Thursday. On Wednesday, the total number of cases totaled 125. It is now at 171 which includes new cases and amended cases from Tuesday and Wednesday. Lawrence County residents make up 5% of the state’s active cases with 97. Two residents have died, the most recent being reported Wednesday – a man in the 80+ age category. There is a substantial rate of community spread in both counties.
In Butte County, there were eight new cases reported Thursday. On Wednesday, the total number of cases totaled 31. It is now at 41 which includes new cases and amended cases from Tuesday and Wednesday. Butte County residents make up 1% of the state’s active cases with 22 people. One resident has died. There is a moderate rate of community spread
Minnehaha County has the state’s highest rate of active cases – 24% with a total of 470. And Pennington County has 289 active cases with 14% of the state’s total cases.
