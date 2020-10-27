SD COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record for 2nd day

Anthony Staley (Belle Fourche football): Staley was 2-2 on point-after-touchdown kicks, and made the game winning 30-yard field goal as time expired.

Brady Hartwig (Spearfish football): Hartwig, a sophomore, offensively had seven rushes for 18 yards and one reception for two yards. On defense he had 9.5 tackles, two of those for a loss, and .5 sacks. On special teams, Hartwig had one punt return for 38 yards and two kickoff returns for a total of 36 yards, in a 41-7 loss to Sturgis Brown.

Garrett Winkler (Newell cross country): At the state Class B cross country meet Saturday in Rapid City, Winkler helped lead the boys’ to a fourth place team finish. Winkler ran a personal best time of 17:40 and finished seventh overall. That was the highest place at the state meet ever for an Irrigators boys’ runner.

Kaylin Garza (Belle Fourche volleyball): Garza lead the Broncs in kills and blocks for matches played this past week. She had a total of 25 kills with a +.317 kill efficiency. Garza also had three solo and three assisted blocks.

Keenan Urdialis (Spearfish boys’ X-C): Urdialis placed 15th at the boys State AA cross country meet on Saturday. This finish was good enough to earn him ALL-State honors as being one of the top 25 individuals in the state regardless of class (B, A, AA). He ended up with the 22nd best time in the entire state at the state meet. This will be Urdialis’ second year in a row receiving this honor.

