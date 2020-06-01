SD coronavirus cases near 5,000; 33 new cases

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota is nearing 5,000 confirmed cases of the coronavius, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.
State health officials on Sunday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 4,993. The number of active cases grew by one, to 1,094. The number of deaths reported in South Dakota since the start of the pandemic remains at 62.
The Department of Health reports 86 people are currently hospitalized, a drop of seven since Saturday.
Of South Dakota’s confirmed coronavirus cases, Minnehaha County, the state’s most populous county, leads with 3,349, with four new cases Sunday, the Argus Leader reports.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.