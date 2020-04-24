SD continues malaria drug trial despite FDA alert

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials said Friday that they would continue to make a malaria drug widely available to treat COVID-19, even as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned doctors against prescribing it except in hospitals and research studies.
In an alert, regulators flagged reports of serious side effects and death among patient s taking hydroxychloroquine and the related drug chloroquine. Gov. Kristi Noem has pushed for widespread availability of hydroxychloroquine, creating a statewide clinical trial as well as making it available to COVID-19 patients if their doctor advises taking it.
South Dakota received 1.2 million doses of the drug from the Strategic National Stockpile after President Donald Trump championed it as a potential treatment for COVID-19.
Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said the trial, which is still screen applicants and will likely begin in earnest within the next several days, was going forward and the drug would still be available to people if their doctor advises it. The trial, which is being run by Sanford Health, would administer doses of the drug to health care workers and people vulnerable to COVID-19 as a preventive measure. Participation in the trial is voluntary.
Allison Suttle, the chief medical officer for Sanford Health, has said the side effects of the treatment could include nausea or fatigue. A press release from Sanford announcing the trial said there can be serious side effects from the drug, but they are rare.
South Dakota health officials reported one more death from COVID-19 on Friday as the total number of confirmed cases increased by about 80, and surpassed 2,000 since the state confirmed its first case.
Almost 90% of Friday’s confirmed cases were reported in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties, which both contain parts of the state's largest city, Sioux Falls.
Noem said on Friday she would extend an executive order for two more weeks, telling people in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to stay home if they are vulnerable to COVID-19 as cases.
A Smithfield pork processing plant was the epicenter of the outbreak in the city, with more than 1,000 cases tied to the plant.
Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said on Friday that he has no timeline for the plant's reopening, according to the Argus Leader. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has toured the facility and created a list of recommendations for Smithfield to prevent another outbreak.
