SD confirms 29 new COVID deaths over weekend

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota health officials on Sunday confirmed 15 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last day, lifting the totals to 29 over the weekend, 97 in January and 1,585 since the start of the pandemic.
Data complied Saturday by The COVID Tracking Project ranks the state fifth highest per capita in the country at 178 deaths per 100,000 people. The death count is 39th highest nationwide.
The number of people hospitalized increased by three in the last day, to 237
The update showed 321 positive tests Saturday, and 417 positive tests Sunday, increasing the total number of cases to 103,318. There were 62 children under 19 and 77 people in their 20s included in the new group of positive tests, the state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by more than 63, or about 17%, Johns Hopkins University researchers reported.
Over the weekend Lawrence County recorded 18 new cases and two new deaths.
Meade County reported 24 new cases, and Butte County reported five new cases and two new deaths.
A total of 37,575 people have received doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 6,498 who have received both required shots.
