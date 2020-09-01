SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Active coronavirus cases continue to climb in South Dakota with 187 new positive results, the state Department of Health reported Monday.
At the same time, hospitalization rates remain well below their peak in May. The 76 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monday’s report were two fewer than Sunday. No new deaths were reported, so the state’s total remained 167.
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, the Department of Health secretary, said fatalities in the previous week were 33% lower than the week before.
“Our death rate is, in fact, on a downward trend,” she said. This rate changes weekly, she noted.
South Dakota hasn’t reported a decrease in active cases since Aug. 18. At the time, there were 1,163 active cases. As of Monday, there were 2,730. The state’s total positive case count rose to 13,509. People under 30 accounted for 95 of the new cases, including 63 people in their 20s.
Minnehaha County had 32 of the newly reported cases, while Lincoln County added 19, Twenty-six new cases were reported in Pennington County.
Lawrence County reported eight new cases for a total of 225
Meade County reported six new cases for a total of 300.
Butte County reported one new case for a total of 47. There is a substantial rate of community spread in all three counties.
State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said there were now 105 cases among South Dakotans connected with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Recovered cases, meaning someone who is no longer able to transmit the virus, rose to 10,612, up 101 from Sunday.
