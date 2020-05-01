SBHS working on graduation ceremony plan

STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School Principal Pete Wilson isn’t sure yet what this year’s graduation ceremony will look like, but he is sure it will be starkly different than what generations of graduates have seen in the past.
The original date for graduation was May 17, but Wilson knows there will be no ceremony in May because of protocols in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“We hope that by next week we will have an alternative date picked out,” he said.
Wilson did say, however, that he hopes to have a parade for graduates on the original graduation day much like the teacher parades that have been held throughout the Black Hills.
Wilson has waited until after Gov. Kristi Noem revealed details of her plan to get South Dakota “Back to Normal” before focusing on a graduation plan.
Noem said Tuesday that her re-opening plan for the state is all about putting decision-making “into the hands of the people.” She also said the plan relies on South Dakotans continuing to exercise common sense, reasonableness, innovation, and a commitment to themselves, their families, and – in turn – their communities. That means continuing to follow CDC guidelines as well as social distancing.
Wilson envisions that a limited number of people would be allowed to attend a graduation ceremony which may take place in June or July. The event would not be in the traditional location – the west gym at SBHS.
Instead, it could be at Woodle Field or another location where the 120 graduates and audience members could spread out. And, it would be live-streamed on the internet.
“We are going to follow the best guidelines to keep everybody safe,” Wilson said.
And, if it is decided that people need to wear masks, the school may order masks specifically designed for all the graduates, he said.
There would no traditional passing of the diploma from school administrators to each graduate. Instead, the plan may call for each graduate to pick up their diploma from a table and then walk across a stage alone, pause for photos and then continue off the other side to return to their seat.
“We’re not going to shake hands. I can guarantee you that,” Wilson said.
Wilson said in an effort to limit the number of people at the ceremony, they may return to a practice used in the Meade School District years ago when each student could invited a limited number of guests because of the size of Grunwald Auditorium.
“Whether that’s two or four people, we may be looking to that again,” Wilson said.
SBHS seniors picked up their cap and gown for graduation on Tuesday and Wednesday out front of the main entrance to the high school this week.
In addition to a parade, the students will be honored by the community through a project that will place banners along Junction Avenue and Main Street in Sturgis.
Rosemary Roth, one of those leading the banner effort, said she believed the banners would be a good way to honor the graduates.
“This is a way of doing something a little special for them knowing that they missed a lot this year,” Roth said.
There are enough light pole locations for all 120-plus graduate banners to be hung at the same time. Some of the banners will be doubled-sided with different graduates on each side, she said.
The Downtown Sturgis Foundation is spearheading the banner project, with individuals from throughout the community making donations.
Sometime after graduation, the banners will be lowered and given to the graduates as a keepsake, Roth said.
“It’s great to be able to do just a little something. This is a sad time for these kids,” she said, her voice quivering with emotion. “Maybe they can gather their family around these light poles and take a photo with the banner. We want them to know that we’re proud of them and it’s certainly a graduation that won’t be forgotten.”
