SBHS students not happy with graduation plan

STURGIS — Some Sturgis Brown High School seniors and their parents aren’t happy with what has been termed the “parking lot plan” for their high school graduation ceremony at 2 p.m. May 17.
The Meade School District had to come up with a plan other than the traditional ceremony in the West Gym at SBHS because of the potential spread of COVID-19.
SBHS senior class president Kylie Shaw matter-of-factly summed up the attitude of many about the parking lot play by saying “It is what it is.”
The administration’s parking lot plan is to hold the ceremony at the Sturgis Brown High School parking lot. Students would be required to remain in their vehicles with their families until being called to a stage where they would exit their vehicle to receive their graduation folder and then return to their car.
Students first heard about the administration’s parking lot plan last week.
“I really don’t want to sit in my vehicle for however long it is going to take to do that. It’s not ideal. I would rather be outside and still follow the guidelines,” Shaw said.
Students and parents attempted to come up with their own plan, but Shaw said she believed the administration already had their minds made up.
“It seemed like they were pretty closed minded about the idea. They looked at all the negatives of every plan we presented. They made it as difficult as possible,” she said.
The student/parent plan called for an outdoor ceremony to be held at Woodle Field in the Sturgis City Park. A diagram of the idea showed graduates scattered throughout the football field with family members in “pods” on the track encircling the field.
A Monday meeting on the matter between students, parents and administration via Zoom was emotionally charged and parents asked to appeal the administration’s decision to the school board.
The Meade School Board met in special session Wednesday evening and heard testimony from both sides on Option A, the parking lot plan, and Option B, the Woodle Field plan. A vote to go with the Woodle Field ceremony ended in a 4-4 tie, but failed by rule because of Board Chairman Dennis Chowen’s no vote.
Voting yes for the Woodle Field plan were board members J.T. Vig, John Nachtigall, Lee Spring and Cody Weber. Voting against the Woodle Field plan were members Courtney Mack, Charlie Wheeler, Joe Urbaniak and Chowen.
Board member Tracy Konst abstained from discussion and the vote because his son, Brett, is one of the graduating seniors. Konst said Thursday that he would have voted for the Woodle Field alternative, but said the board’s attorney Eric Nies urged the board to have Konst recuse himself because of a conflict of interest.
Prior to the start of the meeting, Nies could be heard telling board president Chowen how to proceed concerning the Konst situation.
“I need to make that announcement before we start the meeting right?” Chowen asked Nies, not knowing his microphone was live during the Zoom meeting. Nies can then be heard telling Chowen: “What happens is you will call it to order…” Chowen responds saying: “Tracy has chosen to recuse himself…”
During discussion about the two plans, board member John Nachtigall said he believed that the decision about which ceremony to choose really isn’t something the school board should be deciding. Instead, he said he believed it should be left to the administration.
Meade School Superintendent Jeff Simmons agreed saying that it came before the board because the administration’s decision on graduation had been appealed.
“As administration, our decisions aren’t final and now, this is where it lies,” he said. “You hire your administrators to make this kind of decision.”
Annually, the administration has to make decisions concerning what is and is not allowed at graduation, he said.
“It becomes dangerous when we turn this over to the school board because we set a standard and we set a precedent. You folks should not be in this situation,” Simmons said. “My recommendation is that you follow what the administration has put in front of you because if you choose… to go with the parents and the community what is stopping the parents next year from coming with more fervor and more enthusiasm to approach the school board to overturn the administration decision? You weaken the armor.”
Shaw’s reaction to the vote: “It’s sad that we can’t have a traditional graduation, but it’s something we have to deal with. There is nothing we can do about it anymore.”
Shaw characterized the last semester of her senior year as a “crazy ride.”
“Never in a million years could I have predicted us to be in this situation. And I certainly didn’t expect this big of a fiasco concerning graduation,” she said.
Senior Connor Korth said he understands that the school is looking out for the safety of everyone involved, but still finds it sad that under the administration plan the students won’t all be together at the same time during the ceremony.
“I really like the football field idea, but I understand where the school district is coming. They can’t have people getting sick,” he said.
Parent Lori Konst, speaking during the school board Zoom meeting, said she believed the senior parent group, of which she was a member, had been patient, pleasant, respectful and reasonable through their communications with the administration and the board.
“As we move forward with our discussions tonight, I feel that those are qualities that we all need to exhibit,” she said.
Konst said the process of considering two plans for graduation should be cooperative and collaborative. And, she asked that everyone involved keep an open mind.
“Unfortunately it feels a bit like this has become an US vs. YOU scenario, and it should not and cannot be that way. This is not a contest or a game that someone is trying to win,” Konst said.
Konst said the parent group tried to modify its plan several times to try to accommodate as many suggestions as possible and to address concerns raised.
She said the parent plan took into account safety, distancing, and logistics.
“I understand that some folks might not feel comfortable with our plan or either plan. Everyone has the right to choose whether or not they will attend,” Konst said. “I do feel that the parent group has gone to great lengths to try to accommodate all sides and to be mindful and respectful of fears and concerns.”
Planning a safe graduation ceremony during a pandemic is an unfortunate situation for all involved, she said.
“We all have to make the best of it and work together to develop a plan that gives our graduates the most memorable graduation ceremony that we can while adhering to the CDC guidelines,” Konst said.
Parent Ann Shaw told board members that when her daughter, Kylie, found out about what the graduation was going to look like, she was “pretty devastated.”
“I just felt like we could do better than that and we could make this event something special for them regardless of the circumstances,” she said.
