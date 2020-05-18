STURGIS — Sturgis Brown High School graduate Jillian Sutton had a picture in her head of the perfect senior year.
“It’s like the ones seen in movies, the ones where the whole year flies by in a second, but the most important moments go slow,” she told fellow graduates during ceremonies for the class of 2020 Sunday.
She also said she didn’t realize she had been so excited for that perfect senior year until it was taken away.
“On a random Friday in March that picture got flipped upside down, stretched and contorted into something I never expected, something I never could have imagined,” she said. “My perfect senior year was now whittled down to Zoom classes, Google classroom, and Schoology as my main form of contact with the people I had seen every day for the past six years.”
Sutton said COVID-19 changed her life and the lives of her classmates in ways that they won’t soon forget.
“This pandemic has shown, if nothing more, the compassion of our class and our ability to keep fighting,” she said.
The SBHS graduation ceremony for the 130 graduates of the Class of 2020 reflected the impact of the pandemic. The ceremony was held in the SBHS parking lot instead of in the West Gym as has been the tradition for years. Students had to don a facemask when crossing the stage to receive their diploma in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. Applause was replaced by honking of car horns. And interestingly, air horns, that are frowned upon at traditional graduation ceremonies, were plentiful on Sunday.
Class speaker Danika Gordon said the recent changes in the world curbed some of the excitement leading up to graduation and replaced it with frustration, disappointment, and even some sad tears.
Gordon instead encouraged her classmates to think back to when they started kindergarten in the fall of 2007.
“We were a class of happy faces, anxious to meet our new classmates, and eager to learn our ABC’s – and who knew back then that one of the most important things we learned was how to wash our hands,” she said.
Her message as she goes forward is to focus on being happy, excited, anxious and eager for the new chapter ahead in their lives. And she said to remember the new ABC’s – adapt, build and connect.
Class speaker Lydia Roterdam said the home stretch for this year’s seniors took many twists and turns along the way.
“None of us expected to end our senior year during a pandemic/quarantine/Tiger King marathon, but in the end we all know Carole Baskin did it. I am proud of us for graduating during these times of uncertainty,” she said.
Roterdam said she is ecstatic for the class of 2020 to take the world by storm.
“These last four years I have experienced with you all mean something to me. Whenever I see one of you accomplish your dreams, or goal, or overcome an obstacle I will smile to myself and be proud,” she said.
Sutton told fellow graduates to look to the future with the same tenacity that has gotten them through these past few months because they are adaptive, innovative, and hold an important role in changing the future of our world.
Ryan Conover, who presented the class poem, reminded graduates that their life, thus far, has led them to this moment.
Dear Class of 2020,
Never forget the joyful freedom of a bicycle,
riding for hours until the sun lost its glow.
Remember ice cream cones, sunny days,
bee stings and scraped knees.
Never forget bedtime stories;
Because I was once told that life was only limited by our imagination.
Remember space exploration, dinosaur bones,
mystery solving and magic.
Never forget how the world was in the palm of your hand;
though you never stopped questioning the universe.
Remember the twinkling stars, deep oceans,
blooming flowers and endless forests.
Never forget when the world began to shift.
Suddenly, all things became incomprehensible.
Remember stress, anxiety
anger and failure.
Never forget who stood by your side,
the ones who put the pieces of the puzzle back together.
Remember empowerment, joy,
compassion and love.
From heartbreak to happiness,
Look at how far you have come!
Be thankful for the things you have experienced,
and the friends and family who stayed by your side.
They have helped shape who you are today.
Remember that your life, thus far, has led you to this moment,
As we move forward to bigger and better things,
never forget.
