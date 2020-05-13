STURGIS — “Pomp and Circumstance” will be played, graduates will don caps and gowns, but much of this year’s Sturgis Brown High School graduation ceremony will be anything but traditional.
SBHS, as well as high schools across the state and country, had to come up with new ways to honor this educational milestone because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Not until Gov. Kristi Noem shared her “Back to Normal” plan of re-opening the state did SBHS Principal Pete Wilson feel comfortable making a plan for the 2020 ceremony.
Wilson said the district saw a window of opportunity to have an in-person graduation and took it by scheduling the ceremony in the parking lot of the high school at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 17.
“We’re living day to day with things changing. With the facts we have right now, we thought this was as good a time as any,” he said.
The general concept of the graduation plan is that it will be a drive-thru service with students only leaving their vehicles to cross a stage, receive their diploma and then returning to their vehicle.
Students and their families will come to the ceremony in staggered shifts beginning with graduates whose names being with the letters A-H at 1:20 p.m. I-P at 1:30 p.m. and Q-Z at 1:40 p.m.
Each graduate and his/her family are allowed two designated parking spaces. When they arrive, they will be directed to those spaces which measure 9-feet by 18-feet.
Wilson said appropriate vehicles for parking include cars, Suburbans and other SUVs. He said anything larger will block the view of families parked behind them.
Upon learning of the parking lot plan, some students joked that they were going to bring stretch limos or trucks with a flatbed trailers.
Wilson said the two vehicles for each student will be placed side by side. The next graduate and their family will be staggered backward.
“It will look like a checkerboard when they are all parked,” Wilson said.
The ceremony will begin with the traditional Pomp and Circumstance music at which time graduates will be asked to exit their vehicle and stand beside it.
There will be a welcome by Wilson and introduction of class speakers by Superintendent Jeff Simmons. Class speakers include Jillian Sutton, Lydia Roterdam and Danika Gordon. The class poet is Ryan Conover.
Following the speakers, each row of vehicles will be directed to the bus lane as part of the graduation lineup. Once the graduate’s vehicle has reached the stage in front of the SBHS West Gym, they will exit their vehicle and receive a hand-crafted protective mask.
Fabric Junction co-owner Chris Koontz spent several hours Sunday printing Sturgis Scooper logos onto fabric.
Then Koontz, along with his mom and business partner Terry Koontz, toiled Monday morning cutting out sections of the fabric which went to 10 volunteers who will sew the protective masks for the graduates.
Once the graduate has donned their mask they will walk across the stage to receive their diploma from school personnel. Professional photographers will take a photo of the student mid-stage and again off-stage in front of an SBHS backdrop. At that point, students are allowed to take off their mask for the photo.
One tradition that survived is for graduates to receive their class flower, a rose with silver glitter, which they can pass on to their mom and dad. They will receive the flower just before getting back into their vehicle and returning to their parking spot.
After the last graduate has received their diploma and returned to their vehicle, Wilson will recognize the class as a whole and encourage all to honk their horns in celebration.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Meade School District Facebook page and on YouTube. It will also be broadcast live over KBHB radio.
Following the ceremony there will be a parade for the graduates through Sturgis.
The Black Hills Pioneer will also cover the graduation and publish a story and photos on Monday.
