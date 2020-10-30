DEADWOOD — Wednesday, the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) honored the memory of two historic figures integral to the development of Deadwood by presenting them with the 2020 Wall of Fame award.
James K.P. Miller and Llewellyn “Lew” Keehn and were chosen to receive the Wall of Fame award by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Grants, Recognition, Advocacy, and Public Education (G.R.A.P.E.) committee, which solicited and reviewed nominations of individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community at any time in its history.
“The program began in 2005 as a way to honor individuals who have made a significant contribution to the history and development of Deadwood,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker. “Interesting to note, 2020 marks the 15th anniversary of this Advocacy and Public Education program.”
Categories for nominations included: Arts and Humanities, Athletics, Business & Trade, Education & Cultural Affairs, Governmental Affairs, Historical Characters, Professional, and Unsung Heroes & Good Hearts.
Every other year the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission reviews Hall of Fame applications and selects up to two individuals for induction into this recognition program. There are now 26 individuals on Deadwood’s Wall of Fame. This year’s nominated individuals will be permanently displayed in Deadwood City Hall and also online on the city web site.
After introducing the inductees, Kuchenbecker shared biographies on each, and the 2020 awards were then presented posthumously to members of the Keehn family on behalf of Lew and Dr. David Wolff, who nominated Miller.
James K.P. Miller
Miller was born April 6, 1845 in Port Jackson, N.Y., and died Jan. 12, 1891 in Santa Barbara, Calif. He is buried in Helena, Mont.
Although Miller only lived in Deadwood for 15 years, he made a significant impact on the community. In 1876, Miller and his partner, James McPherson, loaded up eight wagons full of groceries and general merchandise and headed to Deadwood from Minneapolis. Once in Deadwood, they worked as wholesalers, selling their wares to nearly 200 merchants who had set up shop in Deadwood Gulch. Sales were so successful, the pair quickly sent for 25 additional wagon loads of supplies.
Miller and McPherson soon purchased a lot at the corner of Main and Wall streets and established a retail and wholesale grocery, along with a bank that specialized in handling gold dust. The fire of 1879 devastated their business. McPherson left town. Miller stayed to reopen a grocery store the following year that proved so successful he was able to open branch stores throughout the Black Hills.
Miller invested in real estate and was elected to the Deadwood City Council in 1884. His other business ventures later included joining Seth Bullock in organizing the Board of Trade in 1881, a flour mill, and a new hotel. He also took a leading role in bringing the Freemont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad and the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad to Deadwood in late 1890 and 1891.
Miller also formed an investment group called the Syndicate and one of the group’s first projects was a downtown commercial building known as the Syndicate Block, completed in 1888. He also helped organize and build the Deadwood Street Railway in 1888 and the rail line to Lead in 1889, earning him the title, “Savior of Deadwood.”
“Upon his death, the Black Hills Daily Times said that his name will always be coupled with the prosperity of Deadwood and the Black Hills,” Kuchenbecker said. “And thanks to the Deadwood Wall of Fame. We’re pleased to enter James K.P. Miller into the Deadwood Wall of Fame.”
Wolff thanked HPC and shared remarks on why he nominated Miller for entry into the program, namely because he found him fascinating and felt he was well-deserving of the honor.
“I’ve been studying Miller for 30-some years … He truly was the savior of Deadwood, in my estimation, at that critical moment when Deadwood needed to reinvent itself,” said Wolff, who recently authored a book titled “James K.P. Miller, The Savior of Deadwood,” due out in Spring 2021.
Llewellyn ‘Lew’ Keehn
“Speaking of saviors of Deadwood, the next one is Lew Keehn,” Kuchenbecker said.
Keehn was born July 23, 1916 in Silver Lake, Minn. He died March 26, 1999 in Deadwood, and was laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Keehn moved his young family to a house on Lincoln Avenue in Deadwood in the early 1950s and soon became a community fixture. In 1953, he was named “Man of the Year” by the local Jaycees. He also belonged to the Elks, VFW, and the American Legion. During the Deadwood Forest Fire of 1959, Keehn arranged to feed the firefighters working to protect the town.
He purchased the Old Style Saloon No. 10 on Main Street in 1963. Working hard to boost the profile of Deadwood and the saloon among visitors, he turned the bar into a museum of Deadwood’s rough-and-tumble historic past, filling it with historic photographs and local artifacts.
“To this day, the saloon often markets itself as the only museum in the world with a bar,” Kuchenbecker said.
Keehn was heavily involved in the Days of ’76 Rodeo, created the Charlie Utter Days celebration, and opened the first Arctic Cat dealership in South Dakota, called the Kat House. He was also highly instrumental in bringing legalized gaming to Deadwood in 1989.
“Lew died at the age of 82,” Kuchenbecker said. “To this day, Lew’s Old Style Saloon No. 10 is still owned and operated by his children. And our audience is full of Keehns.”
Louie accepted the Wall of Fame award on behalf of the Keehn family and thanked HPC for the honor.
“We are so long overdue on putting together the paperwork and offering this opportunity for my father,” she said. “He did love Deadwood. And I really believe that he instilled a certain pride and a certain determination in all of us to keep Deadwood, just as he had envisioned it – great and crazy and wild and safe and full of potential.”
