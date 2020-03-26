Sanford Lab takes bold steps to stop the spread of COVID-19

LEAD — The Sanford Lab will hit the pause button on all major experimental and construction efforts taking place at the facility for the next two weeks in order to help stem the tide of COVID-19.
The South Dakota Science and Technology Authority (SDSTA) board held an emergency meeting via teleconference Wednesday authorizing Mike Headley, laboratory director for the Sanford lab to transition activities to a level 3 minimal operations mode for two weeks, or until future information dictates normal operations may resume.
“This transition is necessary to limit the spread of COVID-19 and preserve the health and safety of SDSTA staff, researchers, contractors, and the surrounding public,” Headley said during the meeting.
Due to the collaborative nature of many of the activities taking place at SURF, Lead has been a hub for travelers form all across the country and the globe. Headley explained to the board that in order to comply with state, federal, and OSHA recommended guidelines to help prevent the spread of the virus; the best course of action would be to cease all traffic to and from the lab except that of essential staff needed to maintain the current state of the experiments taking place at the facility.
“Level 3 essential operations will include operations and maintenance activities necessary to preserve the safety of critical infrastructure elements and to keep the existing science experiments in a safe configuration. During this period, construction activities will be halted,” he said.
At the forefront of the board’s discussion was how this decision would affect progress on the Long Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (LBNF/DUNE) being constructed at SURF.
“In many ways we are behind the eight ball on the LBNF/DUNE project, with respect to timing,” said Dr. Bob Wilson, whose office is located at Colorado State University and assured the rest of the board that the importance of limiting the spread of COVID-19 was not lost on him. “My leaning is, let’s do whatever we can to stop this thing, but to also think about whether there are mitigations that can help the long-term health of the lab and its ability to host the LBNF/DUNE.”
Wilson’s concerns stem from the competitive nature of the LBNF/DUNE experiment within the global scientific community.
“Our competition in Japan just received the most recent approval,” Wilson said. “The primary science goal of that project is the same as the primary science goal for LBNF/DUNE.”
Wilson was referring to the Hyper-Kamiokande project, which is currently being constructed near Kamioka, Japan. Both Hyper-Kamiokande and LBNF/DUNE will use highly concentrated neutrino beams shot from a particle accelerator of partnering labs to attempt to detect CP violation within the neutrino field.
“The flagship measurement, the so called CP violation is a head to head competition,” Wilson said.
Wilson’s concern was that any significant delays to getting LBNF/DUNE built could crucially hinder SURF’s ability to get its detectors operational first.
“I say this both as a scientist who’s worked already for over 10 years towards this goal of CP violation, but also as someone concerned about success of American science,” he said.
Board chair Casey Peterson addressed Wilson’s concerns by stating that this was not a decision that had been come to lightly.
“You have to weigh the interest of science against the safety and health of everyone involved, and not just at the lab site, but the community,” he said. “In the long term viability, should we get a community spread in the Northern Hills; the potential could be there for us to have to shut it down completely.”
After discussing Wilson’s concerns regarding the timely nature and the importance of keeping LBNF/DUNE on track, Headley’s recommendation was modified to allow the director to reassess the operations slow down as events warrant. So construction of the conveyer system for the LBNF/DUNE project, which would not take place underground could resume before the end of the two-week slow down.
“I realize that this is a difficult time but it’s going to take bold steps to gain control of what’s going on in our nation and the world,” Peterson addressed. “I realize that this isn’t necessarily a positive appearing situation for the project or the underground lab, but I am absolutely convinced this is the right step to make and it’s the step that will help us sustain ourselves well into the future rather than to gain a short tern advantage and jeopardize our ability to operate.”
