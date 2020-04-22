Saloon No. 10 feeds front lines, first responders

DEADWOOD — Just as fluid as the COVID-19 situation remains each day, so are local efforts to adapt to the changing nutritional needs of the community, in light of the current economic situation. And Deadwood’s getting it done.
Saloon No. 10 began feeding — free of charge — 110 first responders and those on the front lines of the pandemic, working at Lead-Deadwood Hospital.
Saloon No. 10 owner Louie Lalonde said she and Deadwood Social Club Chef Adam Venner came up with the idea, trying to identify a need in the community.
“It came together quickly and it’s amazing to see it happen,” Lalonde said. “It was something that I’ve never ever experienced in my life and it felt so good. The employees were proud to do it. It was very cool.”
“We bring in about three or four people in the morning to work on all this,” said Mel Dennis of Saloon No. 10. “They take 60 meals to the hospital for all the nurses and doctors and everybody working over there, so they can all have a good meal. And it goes to the fire department, the police, and the city crew. So, they can all have a good meal.”
The meals are placed on a speed rack and in true Deadwood fashion, it’s the trolley to the rescue.
“The trolley pulls up at 11:45 (a.m.) and Adam, our chef, wheels this big cart up on to the trolley and they take it to the hospital.”
Baked potato, chipoltle sauce, chicken, and vegetables were on the debut menu.
Lalonde said she has received so many thanks for the meals.
“When we took it down to the city workers, they were like, ‘Wow! I can’t believe this!” she said. “We have food that we might as well put to good use right now and help people that need a little boost. There’s no place, really, to go get lunch. And we can’t do it every day, but we can do a few days, here and there. I know it helps and I know everybody appreciates it.”
And other community organizations have quickly joined in to help the cause, as the Days of ’76 Committee donated $1,000 to help in the effort to feed first responders and members of the medical community.
Feeding Deadwood program transitions to Feed South Dakota boxes
What was formerly 15 cars lined up to receive food turned into 50.
“It’s families, it’s elderly, it’s everything in-between,” said
Feeding Deadwood co-organizer Kerry Ruth, wife of Mayor David Ruth, Jr.
Kerry said that Feed South Dakota has stepped in to help with the former sack lunch distribution, where one box of food per car is now being distributed each day from noon to 1 p.m. on weekdays at the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce garage.
“We had been doing lunches supplied by our local restaurants, which, they’re all casino restaurants and they’re not even open,” Kerry said. “So they have still, through this, been supplying the lunches.”
Enter Feed South Dakota and an offer to supply Feeding Deadwood with food boxes.
“So, we thought, this is a perfect time to transition and take that burden off those businesses that aren’t even open,” Kerry said. “And our plan is, now, to have it be more grocery-style and we’re going to supplement those food boxes with some perishable items like milk, eggs, bread, maybe some fresh fruit, fresh vegetables.”
There may also be “bonus” sack lunches throughout the food distribution, as well, as individuals and businesses have come forward with donations.
“Feeding South Dakota will do a box every two weeks, so, we’re hoping with our supplements, we can stretch that out and make that last for people,” Kerry said, adding that pretty consistently, about 15-20 cars are pulling up per day. “I’m expecting to go through about 20 boxes per day.”
Making the transition from sack lunches to boxes of groceries includes items such as cereal, pasta, canned vegetables, canned fruit, coffee, nuts, cranberry sauce, juice box, and squeeze cheese, for example.
A donation of fresh eggs from the Silverado will supplement the boxes for the immediate future.
Kerry said that all monetary donations will go through the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and can be mailed or dropped off there. Be sure to indicate “Feed Deadwood” in the check memo.
Donations can also be dropped off during distribution times, noon-1 p.m. daily.
L-D Grab N Go lunches
Lead-Deadwood Schools continue to offer Grab N Go lunches from 10-11 a.m. on weekdays. Since the program was recently expanded to include all children under age 18, food service workers say numbers have jumped from approximately 80 lunches distributed per day to approximately 180 per day in a week.
