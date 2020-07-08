Roof damage compromises safety of historic buildings, lab orders demolition

LEAD — Officials at the Sanford Lab have demolished two historical structures related to Homestake, which were considered to be unsafe.
Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl told members of the city commission Monday that the Lead Historic Preservation Commission gave approval for the lab to demolish the Rope House, and partially demolish the Ellison Boiler Building by removing a chimney stack. The decision was made after consulting with the S.D. Historical Preservation board, whose members agreed that the buildings were not safe.
Sanford Lab officials reported that in March the roof of the Ellison Boiler Building collapsed, causing the 75-foot chimney stack to lean to the east. When that happened, safety concerns regarding what appeared to be the inevitable collapse of the chimney caused lab officials to close Rope House Road.
A report compiled for the city by S.D. Science and Technology Authority Project Manager Pamela Hamilton states that the Ellison Boiler Building is not used, and there are no plans to renovate or rebuild on the site, but the historic boilers were kept intact. Lab officials kept extensive photo records of the building, and even took drone video footage of the chimney stack demolition, when the stack easily crumbled right after crews attached ropes to the structure. The purpose of the demolition, Hamilton said, was to remove the safety risk and allow for the re-opening of Rope House Road.
The Rope House, lab officials reported, also sustained significant roof damage.
“The roof of the Rope House is in disrepair such that we are not able to use the building for storage or allow general access,” lab officials wrote in a report given to the city.
While crews were in place to demolish the Ellison Boiler Building on June 9, the lab also requested permission to take the nearby Rope House structure down at the same time, in order to save costs. The concrete slab under the building will be useful to the lab to provide laydown space for materials that support science and operations, the report states.
“Tonight both of these are done,” Stahl told the city commission on Monday, explaining that no actions were approved without first consulting with the S.D. Historic Preservation Commission. “The buildings are not seen by the public. They’re not going to be seen by the public. They are saving some of the bricks in case they have to repair some of the existing buildings. But the buildings have just become not usable.”
Both the Ellison Boiler Building and the Rope House were constructed in the 1920s to support operations at the Homestake Gold Mine.
