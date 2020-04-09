SPEARFISH — A rollover accident on Interstate 90 this morning prompted emergency responders to request LifeFlight respond. According to police radio scanner traffic, at approximately 8:20 a.m. the vehicle, traveling west on the interstate near Mile Marker 21, left the roadway on the north side and rolled, ejecting at least one person. The person(s) were transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital. It could not be immediately determined how many people were involved, nor the type of vehicle. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
