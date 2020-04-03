Risky business

SPEARFISH — In his latest book, “Strategic Risk Leadership: Engaging a World of Risk, Uncertainty, and the Unknown,” Dr. Peter Young explores the theory and techniques behind risk leadership and seeks to explain how people in leadership roles can approach the uncertainty of a given risk from and informed and proactive position.
A Spearfish native, Young holds the 3M Endowed Chair in International Business, and is responsible for global business education initiatives at the University of St. Thomas’ Opus College of Business in Minneapolis. He is a professor for the MBA courses and non-degree programs in risk management, which includes a leadership role in the actuarial science program, now designated as a Center for Actuarial Excellence.
“I have kind of a different structure to my work and it allowed me to not have to live in Minneapolis,” he said.
He has traveled the world lecturing, and received many accolades for his work in risk management; and has written extensively on the subject. In his new book, which he co-authored with friend and colleague Torben Juul Andersen, a professor of strategy and International management at the Copenhagen Business School in Denmark, Young talks about the role of leadership in risk management.
“It’s a short book, it’s only about five chapters, but we had a specific point we were trying to make,” he said.
Young explained that when an organization, such as a business, or a governing body experiences a challenging time, it learns from the experience how to handle it, and how to look for the warning signs if a similar event is on the horizon. The same can be said for individuals.
“What do we want to look like when this is all behind us, what do we want to have learned; what sort of changes can we make to anticipate and avoid this type of crisis situation in the future,” he said.
However, once a challenge has been overcome, Young said people have a tendency to put it behind them, and forget what they’ve learned.
“So every time a crisis comes along we have to kind of renew our awareness and knowledge of it and we stumble through it,” he said. “For us in risk management, the challenge is to flip the sequence so that people are thinking about crises before they happen rather than after they happen.”
Young said there are techniques people can learn to help adapt their way of thinking to help them with risk management such as thinking in the long-term and taking an analytical look at a current situation.
“What’s the story that explains why we’re facing this right now,” he gave as an example.
Young said risk management is the operational approach to evaluating and preparing for a measurable uncertainty, such as buying insurance, or backing up data in case of a network failure, or even whether or not any action is needed at all.
“One of the things that people don’t generally understand about risk management … is that it’s as much about taking risks as avoiding risks,” he said.
In his book, Young uses the formation of the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead, during which he served as a risk consultant, as a case study in risk management. Young said that when the Homestake Mine closed its doors, South Dakota had to deal with the uncertainty of its economic future by weighing the options of doing nothing, or taking a major risk on the lab.
“It required long term thinking, it required going back to the past; thinking about the history of the Homestake Mine and how we got to where we were … it required leadership,” he said. “Governor Rounds provided really effective leadership in getting the state committed to supporting (the lab).”
Young said that risk leadership is a broader term, which deals more with guiding policies within the organization. If risk management deals with the specifics of a given situation, risk leadership helps coordinate the effort.
“Somewhere in the organization, somebody has to be sort of pulling this all together so that the organization’s holistic approach to managing its risks has a sensibility to it,” he explained.
Young said there are some risk management situations that require command decisions and some that require more of a leadership role.
“There are times, even in a democracy where you have to assume the role of command,” he said. “If there’s a big boulder rolling down the hill, you don’t stop with your fellow hikers and have a debate about whether you’re going to move or not. It’s, ‘move, get out of the way!’”
Young said leading in risk management situations is much more about building trust and respect to influence the organization.
“You are looking for people to cooperate rather than simply to obey,” he said.
In a time when people are having to assess the risks associated with everyday activities, Young and Andersen’s book may help provide a framework for thought, which could prove even more usful than they intended.
“’Are we looking at a command situation, or are we looking at a leadership situation,’ and given the differences between the two, ‘is this the right response,’” he said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.