Regulation gap, missed opportunities allowed COVID-19 to spread in meatpacking plants

The COVID-19 pandemic has overwhelmed the U.S. meatpacking industry, but public health experts say the risks posed to workers and the U.S. food supply chain by airborne viral infections were readily apparent and could have been addressed years ago.
Ongoing virus outbreaks could have been avoided, and future illnesses eliminated, if major meatpacking plants had implemented disease-control measures recommended by the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention long before COVID-19 was first identified. The plants only began implementing such measures after workers started to get sick and die from the disease.
Now, as workers at shuttered plants are likely to return to work soon under a presidential order, federal regulators continue to suggest rather than require companies to implement basic safety measures, such as separating workers by six feet or more, promoting hand washing, issuing facemasks, and telling sick workers to go home.
One of the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the U.S. occurred at the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in Sioux Falls. So far, nearly one-fourth of its workforce — more than 850 people — has tested positive. On April 29, state officials in Minnesota announced that about 500 workers at the JBS meatpacking plant in Worthington were positive for COVID-19.
Federal regulators, though, have been reluctant to force meatpackers to address the threat of airborne infections through regulation, even in light of COVID-19, and plant operators have not willingly implemented safety and reporting measures, some of which had been recommended for more than a decade.
By relying on suggestions rather than regulations, the agency has failed in its core mission to protect workers, said Debbie Berkowitz, an expert on the meatpacking industry who now serves as worker health and safety director for the National Employment Law Project in Washington, D.C.
OSHA has increasingly taken a hands-off approach to the meatpacking industry and has not enforced the COVID-19 guidelines set first in March and then again in April by the CDC, said Berkowitz.
“OSHA has completely abdicated its responsibility to protect meatpackers,” said Berkowitz, who spent six years as chief of staff and a senior policy adviser for OSHA in the early 2010s and who once toured the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls.
Experts say meatpackers and other industries missed an opportunity to learn from the H1N1, or swine flu, pandemic that struck in 2009, failing to implement safety suggestions made at that time to prevent the spread of future airborne illnesses in workplaces.
As recent as 2016, the federal Occupational Health and Safety Administration was drafting a rule that would have required employers to take steps to reduce the potential for airborne infections to spread, said Dr. Melissa Perry, an occupational health researcher with George Washington University. That effort was killed in 2017 and hasn’t been revisited since.
“There’s been a neglect in paying attention to the risks of airborne pathogens for workers since that time,” Perry said.
Officials in the meatpacking industry say that prior to COVID-19 outbreaks in packing plants, they had no idea that an airborne virus could pose a serious threat to workers and, by extension, the country’s food supply.
“I don’t believe there was any concern,” said Christopher Young, executive director of the American Association of Meat Processors. “I don’t believe there was any industry that was concerned. Everyone had normal workplace policies in place for employee welfare, but no one had ever experienced something like this.”
The latest recommendations from OSHA and the CDC also have been changing rapidly, Young said, which has made them more difficult for the industry to implement.
In an April 24 statement aimed at addressing what it called “misinformation” about its response to COVID-19, Smithfield Foods officials said the company has done everything in its power to follow the CDC’s pandemic guidance and has kept most of its facilities operating in an effort to maintain the U.S. food supply, not to simply rake in additional profits.
“We are doing everything we can, as fast as we can. There are, however, inescapable realities about our industry. Meat processing facilities, which are characterized by labor-intensive assembly line style production, are not designed for social distancing. Employees often work in close proximity on production lines. Similarly, space constraints exist in common areas such as cafeterias, break and locker rooms, and bathrooms. These areas pose additional challenges.”
In addition to Smithfield, South Dakota is home to 28 other meat processing plants that are inspected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and therefore allowed to sell products across state lines. As of Wednesday, nine cases of COVID-19 had been reported at the DemKota beef processing plant in Aberdeen, but no other positive cases were reported at other plants. The DemKota plant remains open.
A spokesperson for the Unified Food and Commercial Workers union Local 304a, which represents workers at the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, said the plant has a robust system for reporting injuries and that workers can actually be fired for not reporting an on-the-job injury. The spokesperson, who declined to be named citing a national union directive, said there have been no recent complaints lodged against the plant’s health clinic.
Over the past four years, meatpacking companies have sought dozens of waivers seeking to speed up their processing lines. Some pork plants are processing as many as 1,100 animals per hour. During the current pandemic, chicken processing plants have sought 11 separate waivers seeking to allow plants to move 140 chickens per minute through their lines. The pace forces workers to work shoulder to shoulder to keep up.
In the meantime, without firm regulations in place regarding COVID-19 and other airborne diseases, meatpacking companies large and small are making worker safety decisions on their own.
Bruce Anderson, owner of Western Buffalo Company in Rapid City, said he took it upon himself to provide facemasks to his employees and to urge them to ride separately to work, though he acknowledges some employees have ignored his suggestions. He has also monitored employee illnesses and required workers to stay home if sick.
“We’re paying attention to this, and we’re not going to let something bad happen,” Anderson said.
Before closing down, the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls, too, made an effort to improve worker safety. As noted in the CDC investigators’ report, plant managers installed barriers between workstations and at lunch tables, began checking worker temperatures before they started their shifts, and put more effort into sanitizing non-work spaces.
