Rapid City to review business restrictions due to COVID-19

RAPID CITY (AP) — The Rapid City Council is deciding whether to leave business restrictions due to the coronavirus in place for another month or leave the option open to business owners.
The council passed emergency restrictions at the end of April that required restaurants, bars and other businesses serving customers to engage in certain practices meant to slow the spread of the virus. That includes cutting capacity in half, configuring tables to meet social distancing guidelines and requiring face masks for food service workers.
The council was scheduled to discuss the options today. If extended, the restrictions would stay in place until July 10.
