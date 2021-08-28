Rally-related COVID infections jump

SPEARFISH — The number of COVID-19 cases among South Dakota residents tied directly to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally climbed to 68 Friday.
That number climbed from 39 total reported Thursday.
The number is expected to climb as more people report being sick and further contact tracing is conducted.
The state Department of Health reported 439 new cases Friday along with two new deaths.
Lawrence County reported 36 new cases, Meade County noted 52 more, and Butte County registered 10 new cases.
The number of COVID-19 cases began rising in July and has skyrocketed in recent days.
Monument Health reported their hospitals were at or near capacity and the number of patients hospitalized because of COVID-19 has doubled in a week.
