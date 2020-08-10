Rally drawing freedom seekers

STURGIS — The 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which could be among the nation’s largest public gatherings since the first coronavirus cases emerged in the spring, is drawing crowds even organizers weren’t expecting.
According to the city, the primary markets of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendees in recent years are Minnesota, Colorado, Nebraska, California, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Washington, Iowa, Kansas and Arizona. They represent 50.6% of all attendees at the Rally.
City surveys of rallygoers taken last week leading up to the Rally revealed that people are coming from all across the nation.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said the city usually sees people from Wisconsin over to about Montana and down to Oklahoma. But this year’s crowd seems to be from a much broader cross section of the U.S.
“It seems to be a lot of individuals who are seeking some freedom and escape from what they have been experiencing for months in their home states,” he said.
Ainslie said he and other city staff have heard from restriction-weary bikers
who say they are grateful that South Dakota is open and willing to host the Rally.
Sturgis Rally & Events Director Jerry Cole said Rally attendees are finding their own way of social distancing.
“I think that a lot of the bikers who are in town are going riding a lot more than in past years,” he said.
They are finding the open roads and scenic vistas offered throughout the Black Hills as the elixir needed after months being quarantined.
The city of Sturgis stopped promotions for the 80th City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally months ago, but they are now getting lots of unpaid publicity from national media on a daily basis.
“I think some of it stems from a hope from some individuals that there is going to be a mass incident so that it can be used politically for one side or another,” Ainslie said.
Calls have come from national television outlets such as CNN, Fox News, Public Broadcasting, The Weather Channel, NBC, CBS and ABC. Mayor Mark Carstensen is a popular guest on those segments, but Ainslie, Sturgis businessman Rod Bradley and Buffalo Chip Campground owner Rod Woodruff also have made appearances.
National print media outlets USA Today, NY Times, Reuters, and others.
“Most of them just want to know why we’re having a Rally, and No. 2 what are we doing to keep people safe,” said Christina Steele, public information officer for the city of Sturgis.
Has it been good publicity for the city?
“I think all publicity is good publicity as long as it’s truthful and accurate,” Steele said.
The Rally is a significant event and tradition for many in the motorcycling community, Ainslie said.
“People are going to come here regardless,” he said. “They want to enjoy the wonderful creation that is our back yard. It’s a huge uplifting thing for people from throughout the U.S., but at the same time we’re encouraging them to do it as safely as possible.”
