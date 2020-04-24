SPEARFISH — The spread of COVID-19 has forced many people to adapt the way they work, but for some in the public safety and first responder fields, working from home isn’t an option.
“You don’t get to socially distance yourself out of that and say, ‘I’m not going to go do that,’ you have to; and that’s a hard thing to work through for this many days, weeks, months,” said Pat Rotert, public safety director for the city of Spearfish.
Rotert said the police and fire departments have had to make some alterations to the way they respond to duty.
“Some of them are little philosophical changes that we maybe don’t want people that might be committing a crime to know we’re doing differently,” he said.
Some of those changes are reflected in the way the police department handles arrests.
“When we make arrests, we don’t bring people into the department now where at all possible,” Rotert said.
Rather than bring people into a holding cell at the Spearfish station, Rotert explained that when someone is arrested, they are transported directly to Deadwood, where the sheriff’s office will determine if the accused needs to be held at the jail, or could be released on bond to appear in court. Overall Rotert said the procedure is still the same, just with less traffic through the city station.
“Not a lot has changed if you get arrested other than they are very much scrutinizing whether or not they need to keep you in that jail setting or whether or not they can bond you out as quickly as possible,” he said.
With law enforcement it can be difficult to limit person-to-person interactions, in an attempt to comply with social distancing Rotert said the police department has altered the way it provides certain services that may not require such a hands-on approach, such as meeting people at their vehicles instead of having them come into the station to speak to an officer.
One example Rotert gave was how the department handles private property accident reports like fender benders. The state of South Dakota does not require a report to be filed on private property accidents, so there’s no legal need for police to respond when one occurs.
“There’s a legal requirement for you to report it to the person that it happened with and to share your information with them,” Rotert said.
In the past, if an accident occurred and the police were called, an officer would respond to the scene and mediate the situation, now Rotert said, the officer will just walk the reporting person through the steps they must take to comply with the law.
“We’re taking care of it over the phone, but we’re not going to drive out … and talk to you in the parking lot,” he said.
Similar internal procedure changes have been made in the fire department as well, Rotert said.
“Those are mostly internal related to training, and how we do training,” he said.
Truck checks are now done by truck chiefs instead of multiple department staff members. When an alarm comes into the station, Rotert said fire crews are dispatched differently in order to be more judicious with the resources used on the call.
“They’re vetting the alarm a little bit more before they send people in,” he said.
Rotert said the biggest adaptation for both departments has been the attention paid to personal protection equipment (PPE).
“Obviously they’re more cognizant of what personal protective equipment they have and when and how they should be using it,” he said.
Brian Hambek, executive director of the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service, said the same was true for his EMS team.
“Increasing our PPE awareness and usage is the biggest thing,” He said.
With PPE supplies at a premium throughout the country, the public safety officials and first responders have taken to using an autoclave at the BHSU science building to sanitize their equipment and get more usage out of it.
“It’s a dry steam, so it steams our equipment and then sucks that moisture back out of it,” Hambek explained.
By utilizing the autoclave, Hambek said responders can get at least five usages out of a single N-95 mask, the highly-protective workhorse mask in critical short supply throughout the country. Additionally, much of the protective equipment used by the EMS responders can be sprayed down with a chemical solution and sterilized that way after being used, including the trucks themselves.
“We keep our trucks very clean, our equipment very clean, but this has got a heightened awareness on disinfecting the whole thing,” Hambek said.
Both Rotert and Hambek said their departments have introduced some new PPE into a more standard usage rotation.
“It’s great if you have a mask on, but if you end up working a close quarters accident where you’ve got blood or other particulates we’ve introduced safety glasses into that,” Rotert said.
“I have two trucks set up as nothing but isolation units …we also have another alternative, it’s called a PAPR (Powered Air Purifying Respirator), it’s a powered air hood that keeps everything out,” Hambek added.
Although the ambulance service is its own separate entity from the city, Hambek said every morning he joins a call with members of the public safety department for what Rotert referred to as a Virtual Emergency Center.
“We meet every day and brief on different projects, different needs, and then we farm out those tasks and keep working,” Rotert said.
“We’re on the front lines of this stuff, picking patients up … so it really makes us that ancillary part of city organization, which is nice,” Hambek added.
With new information brining new guidelines and recommendations on a daily basis, both Rotert and Hambek said the adaptability of front-line responders has been and will continue to be paramount in the health and well-being of the community.
“Well you get more information, you learn more. And it’s not saying that what they told us a week ago was wrong, it’s just that was the right opinion or the right thing to do given that set of knowledge,” Hambek said.
“These guys are consummate professionals, they adapt to it no problem,” Rotert said. “Matter of fact, a lot of these tweaks and changes to our procedures; they come from the front line officers and supervisors. They’re the ones that know and see each day what it might take to make this work.”
