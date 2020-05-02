Proposed timber sale reductions in forest could decimate timber industry

NORTHERN HILLS — If the results of a U.S. Forest Service general technical report on timber growth and yield in the Black Hills National Forest are correct, and the measures proposed to address the results enacted, the Black Hills timber industry could be devastated, according to members of the Lawrence County Timber Committee and other forestry officials.
The report was made public on March 5, the Black Hills National Forest did not send notification to media outlets, nor is the announcement on the Black Hills National Forest website.
The report maintains that the forest is being harvested at a rate faster than what the growth is or sustainable yield would be.
Timber sales on U.S. Forest Service lands feed 80% of the timber industry in the Black Hills, an industry that contributes around $120 million annually to the local economy, supporting around 1,400 jobs.
“This is an issue that could critically affect everyone who enjoys the Black Hills,” said Ben Wudtke of the Black Hills Forest Resource Association, adding that state, county, Forest Service and forest products company partnerships to reduce the effect of the mountain pine beetle and prevent catastrophic wildfire from impacting Black Hills communities have been very successful over the years. “With the reduction that is being proposed by the Forest Service, we would lose our ability to have those successes and we could quickly turn this forest into a forest that looks like southwest Wyoming, which is predominantly dead.”
In light of the mountain pine beetle epidemic, wildfires, and other natural disturbances that reduced tree volume, as well as increased timber harvests, Black Hills National Forest (BHNF) leadership and stakeholders conducted an intensified Forest Inventory and Analysis sampling grid to assess the current trends in ponderosa pine standing volume, growth, and mortality over the past several years.
The resulting report, titled “Timber Growth and Yield in the Black Hills National Forest: A Changing Forest,” used the analysis data to develop a series of harvesting scenarios that provide future estimates of timber harvests for the forest.
According to the report, if the current 2019 annual sawtimber harvest of 153,534 CCF (1 CCF is equal to 100 cubic feet) per year continues, the live sawtimber volume will be depleted in the next several decades.
The report further states that in order to meet the current allowable sale quantity of 181,000 CCF as described in the plan, a standing live sawtimber volume of approximately 12 million CCF would be required. However, current standing live sawtimber volume is approximately 5.9 million CCF.
The report suggests that current forest conditions in 2019 and probable growth and mortality estimates would allow for a saw timber program on the BHNF with an annual harvest of 70,000 to 115,000 CCF.
The report asserts these harvest levels would allow the live sawtimber inventory amounts to increase to 6 million CCF in approximately 60 years, returning to the allowable sale quantity level of 181,000 CCF as presented in the current forest service plan, within a century.
Wudtke, executive director of the Black Hills Forest Resource Association, a non-profit trade association that primarily represents forest products companies, harvest professionals and other concerned individuals around the Black Hills, said that from his point of view, there is not a lot to be gained from carrying out those recommendations as written.
“And there’s a lot to lose,” he said. “Namely, we would lose our ability to manage and care for this forest and we would lose the economic input to our communities that are a result of our caring and managing for this forest.”
Wudtke said the industry has seen the timber program reduced over the years, step by step.
“And the companies that are here now are at the breaking point,” he said. “Any further reductions, and you’ll start seeing companies close up. The question then becomes how far those reductions go, as to how many companies close their doors.”
As to whether he feels the reductions are warranted, Wudtke said there has been concern over the years on the part of Forest Service staff about how much this forest has changed in the last 20 years.
“We in the industry aren’t blind to changes in the forest,” he said. “We see changes, as well. But to be clear, forests are not static and they change all the time, just naturally. We’ve supported this process that they’re going through with collecting this data and information from the start and we still support that process. But the concern right now is to make sure we have available the best information we have and we owe it to ourselves, all of the stakeholders that are at the table for discussion, as well as all the public in the Black Hills that love the forest, we owe it to ourselves to be doing our due diligence and just fact checking this information, just making sure that this is the best that we can get and that we all understand what it says and what it doesn’t say.”
For the last year and a half, the Lawrence County Commission tenaciously pursued securing cooperating agency status with the Forest Service, which was finalized six months ago and gives the county the ability to weigh in on large-scale decisions and issues such as this, which would affect the forest and those who derive both economic and recreational sustenance from it.
“That’s why we were somewhat perplexed in that we were not invited to be a stakeholder in these conversations when this started to brew again,” said Bill Coburn of the Lawrence County Timber Committee. “Because we had expressed to the Forest Service that we wanted to be involved in any decisions that the Black Hills National Forest was going to be working on and they didn’t invite us. So we had to visit with them and tell them we think we need to be involved in it. You’re deciding on a program that has a huge impact on Lawrence County and the rest of the Black Hills and you really don’t have any representation of elected officials on there.”
Nevertheless, Lawrence County was not identified as a stakeholder in the plan draft and development or in early discussions regarding plan results. Later, the county was successful in ultimately securing a speaking seat at the table during meetings to discuss the issue further Friday.
In addition to cooperating agency status, the commission fields a timber committee, which took a look at the report further and questioned its findings.
Lawrence County Commissioner and Timber Committee Representative Randy Deibert said first and foremost, the well-being of the forest is at hand.
“Our whole goal is to have a healthy forest,” he said. “We’re trying to get a stakeholder’s place, and we felt that local government should be a stakeholder. We’re hoping to have more local government involvement as we move forward and more public involvement.”
Coburn said timber sales are beneficial to the forest in the following ways.
“For one, helping the stocking being reduced to reduce the risk of mountain pine beetle infestation, reduction of wildland fuels, the risk of severe wildland fires. Those are two of the more important ones, but they also are put in place to improve the forest health, tree growth, improve the forest diversity by making sure pine and conifers are not occupying meadows and the hardwoods and the riparian areas,” Coburn said. “There’s a multitude of benefit that can come out of forest management. Along with the economic benefits and the number of economic activities. There are 1,400 people directly employed by the industry at one level or another. Plus you’ve got the secondary jobs and, in addition, the value of the products.”
Calls to Black Hills National Forest officials were not returned.
To read the report, visit https://tinyurl.com/ybt5flno.
