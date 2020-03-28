Positive COVID cases up to 68 in SD

SPEARFISH —According to the state’s COVID-19 resource website, covid.sd.gov, there are now 68 positive cases in the state.
For the first time since testing began in the state, there are zero pending cases. Nearly 2,600 tests have come back negative.
Lawrence County has two positive cases including community spread. There is one case in Meade County and three cases in Pennington County including community spread.
The state’s website is usually updated around noon daily.
