Pioneer takes top honors in newspaper contest

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills Pioneer received the Sweepstakes Award in the South Dakota Newspaper Association’s Better Newspapers Contest.
This award is given to the newspaper that receives the highest number of points based upon placing in individual categories listed below.
“I am so fortunate to work with a group of people who put out their best work day after day, with every single ad, photo, and news story we publish in our newspaper,” said Letti Lister, publisher of the Black Hills Pioneer.
In the advertising categories, all daily newspapers were judged against each other.
In the Best 2 Column Ad category, Katie Heggem took second place for her ad for The Butcher Shop.
Jami Albrecht received third place with her ad for the Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed.
The ad staff won the Best Business Directory Page category.
In the Best Digital Ad Idea/Campaign, Heggem took second place for the Spearfish Rec Pass Sale ads.
Ingrid Hayward received third place in the category for her ads Blackstone-Bike, Trike, SUV.
In the Best Newspaper Promotion category, the advertising and design staff received second place for the 2019 Rate Card.
In the Best Single Ad Idea category, Heggem took top honors for her ad for The Knothole.
Dawn Hatch received second place in the category for her ad for Fisher Sand and Gravel.
Hayward won the Best Use of Color category for her ad for Rosie Ridley’s birthday.
Heggem received second place in the category for her Newman Center ad.
Sharon Mason received third place in the Best Use of Local Photography category with her ad for Just for Looks.
In the editorial categories, the Black Hills Pioneer was judged against all dailies in South Dakota with circulation of less than 7,000, which is the vast majority of them.
In the Best Feature Series category, Jaci Conrad Pearson won for her series, “Archaeological digs in Deadwood.”
Alex Portal won the Best Feature Photo category for his photo “Whatta blast” of a Spearfish firefighter helping a young child spray the fire hose.
Pearson received third place in the category with her photo “I caught one” of a girl who caught a fish at Reausaw Lake.
Portal also won the Best Feature Story – Non-Profile category with his story “War cometh to the Black Hills!” This was a story on the Society for Creative Anachronism hosting its fifth annual Northern Realms War raged at Elk Creek Resort.
Dennis Knuckles received second place in the Best Feature Story – Profile category for “BHSU football player Brett Lamb’s game plan to tackle leukemia.”
Deb Holland won the Best Photo Series category for her “Raising bum lambs a labor of love” photos.
Portal took top honors in both the Best Spot News Photo and Best Spot News Story categories for “Couple safe after vehicle fire on I-90” which captured the destruction of a motorhome from a fire.
Holland received second place in the Best Local Government Story “Educational Secretary: Look for other options” discussing the desire of some residents in the Meade School District to break the district into two.
Jason Gross won the Best Sports Photo category with his “Newell Labor Day Rodeo ends weekend events” photo of a saddle bronc contestant.
Albrecht and Paul Baker received second place in the Newspaper Website category.
In the Best Typography and Design category, Lister and Mark Watson received third place.
The contest’s top awards were given for General Excellence, a measure of the newspaper overall – reporting, writing, photography, opinion, design, advertising. The SDNA General Excellence Awards are recognized as the measure of a newspaper’s overall quality and commitment to journalism.
Lister and Watson received second place in the General Excellence category.
Again judged against all daily newspapers, the Black Hills Pioneer staff took top honors in the Best Special Publication category for the “Welcome to Spearfish” publication.
The staff also received third place in the Best Special Section – Issue category for the “Our Towns” publication.
“It’s an added bonus to be recognized by our peers, and it’s a great motivator during a time of unprecedented challenges, when the work we do is more important than ever before,” Lister added. “All of us here at the Pioneer fully understand the essential need for daily local news, and we are honored to have the trust and support of our community.”
