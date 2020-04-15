Petition to vacate portion of Gobbler Road denied

DEADWOOD — Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission denied a petition to vacate the south portion of Gobbler Road.
The agenda item was continued via GoToMeeting.com from the March 10 commission meeting, where a standing room only crowd was in attendance citing safety concerns, which prompted the request to vacate the road portion.
Speeding traffic, children in close proximity to the road, and motorists disregarding speed bumps that have been installed were cited as concerns and reasons for the group wishing to close Gobbler Road where it intersects with Moller Road.
At that time, Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka said the city of Spearfish wished to weigh in on the matter, citing the city’s three-mile jurisdiction, which prompted commissioners to continue the hearing.
Tuesday, Commissioner Brandon Flanagan prefaced the discussion by explaining that a public hearing held March 10 had been closed and since that time, letters and emails regarding the matter had been received.
Lawrence County Auditor Brenda McGruder said the county received a letter from the city of Spearfish, along with several other emails and letters regarding the road issue.
In a letter dated March 18, Spearfish City Planner Jayna Watson addresses the county in consideration of the pending request to vacate the southernmost portion of Gobbler Road in Wild Turkey Estates, offering the following opinion.
“The city of Spearfish does not support the petitioners request to vacate the Gobbler Road Right of Way,” Watson said in the letter. “Both the city’s and county’s longstanding goal has been to implement second means of access for both public safety and convenience whenever it is reasonable and cost effective to do so. Here, it does not. These connections need to be viewed as to what is in the best interest of the community as a whole. Spearfish supports a future decision by the county commission to retain the street connection as currently platted, thus denying the request.”
Commissioner Daryl Johnson asked how many lots are still vacant in the Wild Turkey Estates subdivision.
Wild Turkey Estates resident Bob Deis, who has served as the spokesman for the Wild Turkey Estates Homeowners Association in the past and was in attendance at the meeting, said there are 48 lots and 35 are built on leaving 13 vacant.
Per case law and statute, Outka encouraged the commission to make their decision based on in the public’s best interest.
Commissioner Randy Deibert pointed out there had been no comment from the fire district or the fire chief.
Flanagan said sometime in the county’s policy-making past, it was decided to either require or strongly suggest secondary access be added to all subdivisions.
“Part of the reason, especially in this one was the grade and the curve in the road that still actually exist,” Flanagan said, adding that the developer at that time agreed that the road was going to be public and it was opened. “In my opinion, it was required at that time, whether it was in ordinance or strongly suggested, that that be an open public road and I don’t see that there’s any reason for that to change at this time.”
Flanagan added, in his opinion, the city of Spearfish, in calling it whatever they called it, had nothing to do with opening or closing the road.
“That was something the city did on their own. It had nothing to do with the subdivision,” he said. “I’m not sure whether it has bearing on whether it’s a collector or a local road or whatever they decided to classify it as. Because it’s a county decision whether to keep that road open or not until and if they annex it.”
Flanagan said he found the letter from Spearfish relevant because it does take into account future expansion and, to some degree, fire protection.
Deibert clarified that what was before the board was to respond to the petition for vacation.
“The action that we take today doesn’t really address some of the issues out there,” he said, suggesting that an ad hoc group of a couple of commissioners, Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema, and Planning and Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt get together and look at some of the issues outside the petitions and look for solutions.
Deibert made the motion to deny the petition, adding that he believes the road needs to be open for public safety, later amending his motion to add that denying the vacation request is in the best interest of the public at this time.
Commissioner Richard Sleep seconded the motion, adding he thought the earlier suggestion that Gobbler Road and Crow Peak Bench each have their own road districts working together to solve their problems of truck traffic, speed limits, and several other issues that were items of discussion during the public hearing.
The petition request was unanimously denied during a roll call vote of the commission.
“For the greater good, I think it’s better to leave this open,” Flanagan said.
