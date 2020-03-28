Pete the Cat brings smiles to kids

SPEARFISH — Children picking up lunch from one of the Spearfish School District’s nine lunch pick-up sites saw a familiar character from a book.
Pete the Cat was on site at the Mountain View Elementary School site to bring a smile to faces.
Jan Bloom, the librarian at Mountain View, applied for a grant from the Spearfish Foundation for Public Education to purchase the costume as well as books. Since schools are closed due to COVID-19 concerns, she said he wanted to give kids a bright spot in their day.
Superintendent Kirk Easton said currently, about 425 sacks, filled with a lunch and a breakfast, are being served every day free of charge. All students, enrolled in the district from kindergarten through 12th-grade, as well as those in the district’s special education pre-school program, can receive the free meals.
Easton said federal guidelines requiring the child to be present to receive the meals have been lifted. Now, he said, parents can pick up the food for the children and only be required to provide student’s names.
Each child be given two meals daily; one for lunch that day, and one for breakfast the next day. On Fridays extra meals would be provided. This week, six meals were provided in the bag.
The Grab-N-Go Meals will be available on a daily basis at the following locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Evans/Rocketship Park, 2416 N. 3rd Street
• Mountain Shadows Park/Shelter, 320 Terry Peak
• Heritage Park Shelter/Green Acres, 3210 7th Avenue
• Countryside Church, 625 Woodland Drive
• Black Hills Power Sports Complex, Old US Hwy. 14
• Butte Electric Exit 8, 3540 Old Belle Road
• Mountain View Elementary, 400 E. Hudson
• West Elementary, 920 King Street
• Spearfish High School, 1725 N. Main
