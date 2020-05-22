BELLE FOURCHE — Seniors in assisted living and nursing facilities have not had the same amount of personal contact with their loved ones since the COVID-19 pandemic prompted officials to close the doors to visitors. But some people are making due by visiting through the windows of the facilities. Such was the case May 18 when a pet parade, organized by the Catherine Thybo Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, visited residents at the Rolling Hills Nursing Home and Clinic in Belle Fourche. Melissa Habeck, who helped facilitate the event, said the pet parade was an enjoyable afternoon with many local participants and a wide variety of animals to entertain the residents.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.