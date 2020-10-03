Paying it forward

BELLE FOURCHE — A group of now-adult Belle Fourche natives gave $500 to the city of Belle Fourche during its Sept. 21 meeting. Stacey Raisanen, local business owner and mother of one of the group’s members, told the council that in 2004, when the men were preteens, they worked together to raise money for two years with the goal of building a skate park in Belle Fourche. The park was built in 2006. The new funds were donated to the city to assist with the park’s upkeep. Pictured from left are: Vaughn Brandis, Raisanen, Travis Raisanen, Travis Pitt, Josh Pummel, and Spencer Spaulding.
